Finalist: Evin Shutt

Global Chief Executive Officer ✧ 72andSunny

Evin Shutt, the first employee and female partner at 72andSunny, has been integral to its growth from a four-person team in L.A. to a global advertising powerhouse. In the past year, she secured new business with major brands like Amazon, Google and TikTok while delivering award-winning work for United Airlines, the NFL and Activision. Shutt’s initiatives expanded 72andSunny’s offerings, including a strategic consultancy, Hecho Studios and brand citizenship programs. She has also contributed to L.A.’s rebranding and the effort to bring the Olympics back to the city.