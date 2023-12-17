Finalist: Lana Manganiello

Photography by Dennis Trantham at Westside Studio (Dennis Trantham)

Managing Director | Equinox Strategy Partners

Lana J. Manganiello, managing director at Equinox Strategy Partners, offers strategic counsel to service professionals and firms, enhancing market visibility and revenue. She introduced the Associate Advancement Accelerator program, curbing burnout and elevating career satisfaction through training, skill development and relationship-building. With over 15 years in professional service sales and sales management, Manganiello previously excelled at Northwestern Mutual, MassMutual and The Guardian Life Insurance Company. She actively contributes to various organizations in Southern California, earning recognition for her contributions, including the DEI Community Impact Award.