Finalist: Lorena Tomb

Chief Executive Officer ✧ Urbanlime Real Estate

Lorena Tomb began her real estate career in 2011 and founded Urbanlime Real Estate in 2017, specializing in food and beverage, entertainment and hospitality properties. Her 12-broker team in Southern California is a top brokerage in this niche. Tomb is always available to discuss career aspirations with recent college graduates and welcomes conversations where she offers advice and guidance to junior brokers in the market. She sponsors the L.A. Chef Conference and participates in panels and webinars through her organization, supporting women in the restaurant industry.