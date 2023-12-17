Finalist: Mary Osako

Vice Chancellor, Strategic Communications ✧ UCLA

Mary Osako is the vice chancellor leading UCLA’s communications and marketing since September 2019. She has over 20 years of experience in complex communications roles with Fortune 500 companies, excelling in reputation management, brand marketing, media relations and more. At UCLA, Osako has developed initiatives to enhance the university’s reputation. She initiated the “Return to Campus” campaign in 2021, fostering community engagement through various events. Osako’s contributions have revitalized the Westwood neighborhood and brought new foot traffic to local businesses. She has also promoted collaboration and skill development within UCLA and actively supports community organizations.