Finalist: MaryBeth Heydt

Partner | DTO Law

With 25 years of experience in commercial real estate law, MaryBeth Heydt, partner at DTO Law, offers unmatched legal services and business acumen. Her career spans roles in construction litigation, general counsel positions and transactional law. Heydt has facilitated over $1.3 billion in purchase and sale transactions, along with extensive lending deals. A dedicated advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, she initiates programs to support women and minorities in the legal field and actively participates in industry panels and discussions. Heydt’s audacious approach and accolades continue to inspire others.