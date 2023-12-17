Finalist: Michele Havens

West Region President | Northern Trust

Michele Havens, West Region president at Northern Trust, leads the wealth management business from Washington to Texas. Under her leadership, the West Region achieved remarkable revenue growth and strong employee engagement. Havens actively participates in Northern Trust’s internal initiatives and serves on the board of advisors for the UCLA Anderson School of Management. She’s committed to diversity, inclusion and community involvement. Havens is a former board member of United Way of Greater Los Angeles and prior activities include the LA Legends Club and Vistage International.