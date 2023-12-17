Finalist: Michele M. Mulrooney

Partner | Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Michele Mulrooney chairs Willkie’s private clients group in Los Angeles, boasting 30+ years of experience in estate planning for high-net-worth individuals, including prominent figures from entertainment, sports, business and real estate. She excels in preserving wealth across generations, establishing private foundations and addressing cross-border planning for multinational clients. She played a pivotal role in the rapid growth of Willkie’s L.A. office, now comprising over 80 lawyers, and advocates for diversity and inclusion. Mulrooney actively mentors and supports women in law, balancing family and career and has leadership roles in USC Gould School of Law and UCLA Health System.