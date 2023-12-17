Finalist: Pooja S. Nair

Partner | Ervin Cohen & Jessup

Pooja S. Nair is a dedicated business litigator specializing in the food and beverage industry. She advises clients such as restaurant groups, food brands and manufacturers on various matters, including false advertising, employment, trade secrets, partnership disputes, contract negotiations and intellectual property. She actively contributes to the Los Angeles community by serving as a board member for the L.A. Music and Arts School and the Harvard Club of California. Key recent achievements include playing a significant role in a real estate fraud and breach of warranty bench trial, resulting in a $1,685,415.18 award to her client.