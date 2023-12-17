Finalist: Precious Velvet Mayes

Chief Executive Officer | Pacifica Hospital of the Valley

Precious Velvet Mayes has been instrumental in the growth and sustainability of Pacifica Hospital. Under her leadership, the subacute unit expanded from 33 to 98 beds with approval for an additional 35 beds. She increased accounts receivables by $25 million, addressing over-120-day aging accounts. Mayes has fostered positive relationships with local and state legislators, securing support for the hospital’s efforts to meet standards and expectations. As CEO, she is a strategist who has successfully navigated healthcare challenges, including COVID-19, and advocated for the disenfranchised, uninsured and the community’s well-being.