Finalist: Vicky Schiff

Chief Executive Officer ✧ Avrio Real Estate Credit

Vicky Schiff, CEO o f Avrio Real Estate Credit, has championed women’s advancement in the male-dominated commercial real estate industry. A serial entrepreneur, she founded and co-founded successful firms since 1996, including a $400+ million real estate fund supporting women and minority firms and an investment banking firm raising over $6 billion. Her latest venture, Avrio Real Estate Credit, provides structured finance solutions for commercial real estate. Schiff’s goal is to originate $500 million this year while emphasizing ESG data analysis. She is dedicated to mentoring and supporting women in the industry and actively engages in philanthropic endeavors.