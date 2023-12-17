Region Executive | Wells Fargo

Alice Juarez, a seasoned veteran of the financial services industry with 32 years of experience, currently holds the position of region executive for Wells Fargo’s Los Angeles Region. Her purview includes consumer banking, small business and affluent business segments. In this role, she provides leadership to over 80 branches and guides a team of 705 professionals. Juarez’s primary focus lies in community development and bolstering local businesses. Beyond her banking responsibilities, she actively engages in philanthropic endeavors, notably collaborating with the California Restaurant Association to support local restaurant owners during periods of adversity.