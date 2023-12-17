CEO & Co-Founder | J’Adore Les Fleurs

Alisa Tovmanyan, CEO and co-founder of J’Adore Les Fleurs, is a Los Angeles native with a deep passion for creativity and empowering women. She possesses a natural affinity for beauty, colors, textures and fashion. After graduating from Woodbury University with a degree in fashion design and business classes, she established her own clothing line, Tovmali, and the popular flower boutique, J’Adore Les Fleurs. Tovmanyan’s leadership and creative knowledge have made her business one of the most fashion-forward floral design shops in Los Angeles, blending fashion and flowers in seasonal hat box designs.