Founder | Bliss’d Co

Allie Mirosevic founded Bliss’d to empower moms through journaling. Her journey began in 2019, combating postpartum depression with journaling and medication. Recognizing the need for an easy-to-use, inspirational journal, she launched the Anytime Reflection Journal in 2022. Following its success, Mirosevic introduced the “We’re So Grateful Family Gratitude Journal.” With more journals in development, including a couple’s connection journal and a self-discovery/manifestation journal, Bliss’d is expanding its offerings. Committed to giving back, she partners with the SeekHer Foundation, donating 10% of profits annually to support women’s mental health advocacy.