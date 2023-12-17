Sr. Manager | Adeptus Partners, LLC

Allison Krant, a senior manager at Adeptus Partners, LLC, excels in delivering personalized financial concierge services to high-net-worth creatives, entertainers and athletes. With a diverse clientele, she offers comprehensive support, including tax planning, tour accounting, asset acquisition guidance and business growth strategies. Krant’s successful financial journey began with tour accounting for a pop-opera band, providing invaluable insights into the intricacies of financial management for artists on the road. Her prior experience in the nonprofit sector, organizing events for influential figures, demonstrates her meticulous attention to detail and ability to thrive under pressure.