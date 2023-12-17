Managing Director, Orange County & Inland Empire | Colliers

Amanda Spangler, managing director at Colliers, is part of a historic leadership duo alongside Jodie Poirier in overseeing the Greater Los Angeles region. In her role, she manages over 70 brokerage professionals across two offices, focusing on business development, service quality and top talent recruitment. She’s committed to understanding clients’ needs and fostering strategic relationships. Spangler’s leadership style reflects an entrepreneurial spirit, making her a role model for young women and industry peers. Her energy, vision and commitment to Colliers’ culture contribute to the company’s growth and success in Orange County and the Inland Empire.