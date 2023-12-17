Vice President | Perennial Financial Services

Amy W. Johnson, boasting a decade of experience in the financial services sector, embarked on her career journey at Chase Bank, subsequently transitioning to Edward Jones. In 2019, she became a valued member of the Perennial Financial Services team. Johnson stands out through her unwavering commitment to her clients, offering tailored and expert financial planning services. Currently, she is collaborating with Building Blocks for Kids, dedicating her efforts to educating underprivileged children about the fundamentals of investing.