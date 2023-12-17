Headshot photography, Westside Studio, 261 S. Robertson Blvd. #201 Beverly Hills CA 90211. 310-657-4116 (Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Partner | Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Andrea Saunders Rifenbark is a seasoned transactional attorney specializing in real estate investment, development and finance. With extensive experience representing institutional investors, she adeptly handles acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, financing and advisory agreements across diverse property types, both nationally and internationally. Notable achievements include facilitating multi-million-dollar joint ventures, collaborating with major developers and structuring intricate investment projects. Saunders Rifenbark actively contributes to Cox Castle’s growth and mentors emerging talent while engaging with legal and real estate organizations. She is also committed to community service, participating in initiatives to support the homeless and animal welfare.