EVP & Chief Marketing Officer | Curacao

Ariela Nerubay is a visionary chief marketing officer with over two decades of experience across various industries. As the CMO of Curacao, she’s revitalized the brand, expanded the target audience and instilled a culture of data-driven decision making. Nerubay’s leadership extends to the Curacao Foundation, which addresses health, education, immigration status and environmental sustainability within the community. She forges partnerships with nonprofits and supports vital projects, including scholarship grants and green initiatives. In academia, Nerubay mentors future leaders and actively participates in community programs empowering Latina women.