Chief Executive Officer | Holocaust Museum LA

Beth Kean, the CEO of Holocaust Museum LA, has a profound personal connection to her position as the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors. Her leadership has facilitated remarkable growth for the museum, encompassing both physical expansion and heightened outreach in the battle against hatred and bigotry. Kean’s pivotal role extends to the expansion of Holocaust education, the establishment of partnerships and the promotion of dialogue among diverse communities. Her dedication to preserving survivor narratives and leveraging technology for educational purposes is noteworthy. With a background in finance and extensive experience, Kean is exceptionally suited for her role as CEO.