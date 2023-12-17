(Spiderbox)

Executive Vice President | City National Bank

Brandy Han, promoted to executive vice president at City National Bank, leads capital markets and sits on the executive council. Based in Los Angeles, she manages loan syndications, risk management, foreign exchange and global markets. With 25 years in finance, Han began her career at UBS Securities in New York and held roles at Banc of America Securities and ABN AMRO Bank. Notably, she built City National’s loan syndications unit from scratch, managing over $6 billion in commitments. Han actively fosters the bank’s culture, co-chairing the Women’s Network and supporting local nonprofits.