Camilla Ruth Marcus

Founder & CEO | west~bourne

Camilla Marcus embodies culinary art, entrepreneurship and environmental stewardship. She founded the zero-waste restaurant, west~bourne, blurring the lines between gastronomy and sustainability. Her brand offers transformative pantry staples, focusing on regenerative farming and climate-conscious products. The brand’s meteoric success in the past 24 months is bolstered by a commitment to sustainability. Every product is eco-friendly, featuring compostable packaging and carbon-neutral distribution. Marcus also co-founded ROAR and the Independent Restaurant Coalition, advocating for the hospitality industry. Beyond food, her commitment extends to childcare equity.