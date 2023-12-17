Senior Financial Director | Kaiser Permanente

Carmelita Nix-Williams served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, specializing in financial management. Currently she works at Kaiser Permanente, focusing on finance and organizational transformation. Her educational accomplishments include a doctorate in psychology, an executive certification from Harvard Medical School and an MBA. Nix-Williams is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, founded a leadership academy for young women, mentored over 1,000 young women and is involved in various organizations such as Kaiser Permanente African American Professional Association and National Association of Black Accountants.