Carol Jean Schary

President & Owner | Nathan Kimmel Company

With a background in education and psychology from the University of Southern California, Carol Schary took the helm of the Nathan Kimmel Company, embracing her role with determination and innovative thinking. Her leadership as the first woman president of the Foundation of Wall and Ceiling Industries shattered barriers, inspiring others to break through glass ceilings. Under her leadership, the company has achieved remarkable growth, supporting Women Business Enterprises in the construction industry. Schary’s philanthropy extends to organizations like Inner-City Arts, City of Hope and the Tower Cancer Research Foundation.