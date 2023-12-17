Co-Founder | The Artemis Agency

Catherine Kimmel, a seasoned connector, boasts an expansive global network, specializing in the transformation of philanthropic efforts. As the founder of CK/ LA, a strategic consulting firm, she has carved a niche in this domain. Currently, Kimmel takes the helm as the West Coast lead consultant for prominent campaigns. Her unwavering commitment to raising awareness for nonprofit causes is evident in her direction of advocacy projects for organizations such as The City of Joy and various political policy initiatives. Kimmel’s passion for storytelling ignited during her pursuit of a BFA at Southern Methodist University into a dynamic career encompassing television and theater.