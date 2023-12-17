Catherine Marie Parks

Founder | Grl Pwr LA

Cat Parks is the visionary behind Grl Pwr LA, which she founded in 2018. Recognizing the challenges women face in making friends and connections when moving to Los Angeles, Parks created a private Facebook community. Grl Pwr LA quickly gained over 1,000 members from around the world, prompting her to expand with self-love and personal and professional development workshops. She established Grl Pwr LA as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2020, offering yoga and launching a virtual mentorship program for female entrepreneurs. Additionally, the organization initiated “Self Care On Skid Row,” providing essential kits to unhoused citizens.