President & CEO | Pristine Initiative, LLC

A public relations and communications expert, Cathy J. Hood has made a significant impact on Los Angeles through her work with various organizations and initiatives. She manages PR crises, elevates diverse leaders and corporate brands, and is actively involved in community advocacy. For the past two years, she has served as the publicist for former actor on Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven.” Hood is a young entrepreneur and industry influencer. She also graduated from the prestigious Los Angeles African American Women’s Public Policy Institute (LAAAWPPI) and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBC).