Charlene Elizabeth Roxborough Konsker

Fashion Stylist/Designer | Stone Windsor

Stylist Charlene Roxborough Konsker’s fashion journey began in her childhood closet in Jamaica, where she honed her style skills with her fashion-forward mother. Her style is a reflection of her natural and culturally rich surroundings, blending neutrals and vibrant colors. Roxborough Konsker’s work has graced the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the Cannes Film Festival, earning her recognition in Vogue, Vanity Fair and Forbes. Inspired by her mother’s love for self-expression through clothing, she created Stone Windsor, a childrenswear collection that simplifies and enhances the art of dressing for both parents and kids.