Founder | Charlie Bit Me Joints

As a producer, accomplished screenwriter and Woman of Inspiration award finalist, Charlie T. Savage shines in the creative arena. Recognized nationally for her community service, she received the Washington D.C. Community Hero Award from Dunkin Donuts and the Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal from the U.S. Navy for her contributions to local charities and schools. Co-founder of Nikky Productions and Charlie Bit Me Joints, Savage’s work highlights the experiences of Black women and diverse communities. Her journey, enriched by her postgraduate degree in management, journalism and mass communications, showcases her creative excellence, intellectual prowess and dedicated motherhood.