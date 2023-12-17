Founder | Heyward Marketing Lab

Chastity Heyward, founder of Heyward Marketing Lab, is a dynamic entrepreneur and advocate. Serving on the board of One Bread Foundation and the School Site Council for Temecula Valley Unified School District, she is committed to causes like child sex trafficking rehabilitation and education. She is also a franchise owner of Sylvan Learning Center. Honored with nominations like Woman Business of the Year, Heyward’s marketing expertise empowers entrepreneurs. She has been featured in several publications, including Forbes.com, for her outstanding contributions to the business world.