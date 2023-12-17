SVP, Legal, General Counsel & Secretary | Dine Brands Global

Christine Son, senior vice president at Dine Brands Global, leverages her legal expertise and strong connection to the restaurant business. Over her 10-year tenure with Dine Brands, she’s developed a reputation as a brand-focused attorney with a deep understanding of franchisees. Her leadership was crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding Dine Brands through complex legislative bills and regulations. She organized Dine Day on the Hill, empowering franchisees to engage with policymakers. Passionate about diversity and inclusion, Son is a sponsor of Dine APAN (Asian Pacific American Network) and actively supports Dine’s diversity and ESG committees.