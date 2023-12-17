Co-Founder & CEO | SMAC Entertainment

In her 30+ year career, Constance Schwartz-Morini has excelled in sports, media, entertainment and culture. She began at the NFL, handling TV programming, events, marketing and player engagement. Later, she co-founded SMAC with Michael Strahan, elevating him from Super Bowl champion to Emmy winner, entrepreneur and media personality. Schwartz-Morini is also an accomplished executive producer with a diverse portfolio of TV and film projects, securing brand deals for her clients and recruiting new talent. As a trailblazer, she negotiated a “Power Five” college football contract and is dedicated to youth mentoring and veterans’ support.