Attorney & Founder | West Hollywood Law Group

Della Shaker, a distinguished attorney, founded a successful employment law practice, handling diverse cases from wage disputes to wrongful termination claims. Her expertise shines in sexual harassment and disability discrimination cases, securing significant settlements. Shaker is a respected speaker and commentator on employment issues. Committed to her community, she serves on a nonprofit board, provides pro bono work and mentors law students. Recognized as a Super Lawyer since 2016, she’s also an active member of professional organizations, including the California Employment Lawyers Association and the National Employment Lawyers Association.