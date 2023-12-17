Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs | REVOLT Media & TV LLC

Desiree Talley, an accomplished attorney and adept storyteller, fuses her practical and intellectual prowess to impact culture through law. Prior to founding Talley Law Group, she held key legal roles at BDG Media, Viacom Media Networks (Paramount), ASCAP, Pandora Media and Turner Entertainment Networks. Her work representing creatives earned her numerous awards, including recognition as a Top 40 Under 40 Attorney. Today, Talley stands as a prominent figure at the intersection of business, law and pop culture as vice president of legal & business affairs at REVOLT Media & TV.