Founding Partner | Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP

Doreen Marie Olson, with 30 years of exclusive experience in family law, is a partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP, specializing in high-asset divorce and custody cases. Her impressive track record, including over 100 successful cases, has contributed to the firm’s reputation as a trusted leader in U.S. law for high-asset and family law matters. A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, and Whittier Law School, Olson is a board-certified family law specialist with expertise in complex cases involving guardianship, child custody and relocation issues.