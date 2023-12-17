Physician, Chief Wellness Officer | Yes & More

Dr. Cindy Tsai, an award-winning board-certified internal medicine physician, is the chief wellness officer for successful female entrepreneurs. She founded Yes & More, a wellness company empowering women to prioritize their health. With extensive credentials, she offers stress management and customized wellness programs for individuals and organizations. Dr. Tsai advocates for women’s health and self-care to prevent burnout while growing their businesses. She’s a bestselling author, mindfulness teacher and speaker who promotes an integrative approach to wellness. Dr. Tsai’s mission is to inspire self-care for a life of ease.