Founder & Executive Director | Jazz Hands for Autism

Dr. Ifunanya Nweke, Ed.D., is an empowerment engineer and founder/executive director of Jazz Hands for Autism, a nonprofit supporting neurodivergent musicians. She holds a bachelor’s in anthropology, a master’s in nonprofit leadership & management and a doctorate in educational leadership from USC Rossier School of Education. Dr. Nweke is a recognized civic leader, serving in professional roles within the Recording Academy and USC’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force. She’s a speaker at conferences and institutions, a singer-songwriter, published author and a talent orchestrator for events like the historic Hollywood Bowl show headlined by Burna Boy.