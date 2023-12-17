Senior Vice President | CUJO AI

Dr. Indre Raviv is a luminary at the intersection of economics, business and community leadership. Her pioneering work in economics includes reshaping dynamic pricing and economic prediction with the Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) and the General Linear Model (GLM). As SVP of marketing, she played a pivotal role in launching CUJO AI products, which now span over two billion U.S. devices, solidifying CUJO AI’s presence in the tech industry. Dr. Raviv’s strategic vision has expanded CUJO AI’s reach, establishing it as an AI and device security leader.