Partner | Hill Farrer & Burrill LLP

Elissa L. Gysi, a partner at Hill Farrer & Burrill LLP, specializes in employment and civil litigation. With extensive experience in labor disputes and appellate matters, she counsels employers and represents them before administrative agencies. Gysi’s legal expertise is complemented by degrees from Stanford and Columbia. Her dedication to clients, including diverse businesses, reflects her commitment to justice. Gysi’s role in transforming organizational cultures and ensuring legal compliance demonstrates her leadership in the legal field. She received her J.D. from Stanford Law School in 2011. She also holds a B.A. magna cum laude from Claremont McKenna College in philosophy, politics and economics, and a M.A. from Columbia University in political science.