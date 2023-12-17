Partner | Greenberg Glusker LLP

Elizabeth M. Sbardellati leads Greenberg Glusker’s Trademark Protection & Enforcement Group, specializing in branded consumer products. She handles trademark prosecution, enforcement, growth strategy and various agreements. She received a Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University School of Law. Notable achievements include successful representation in a TTAB opposition case, managing international trademark portfolios and supporting industries from beauty to software. Sbardellati is actively engaged in her firm, leading associate recruitment and advocating for diversity and mentorship programs. She is passionate about women-owned brands and serves on the board of the Beauty Bus Foundation, supporting seriously ill patients.