Photography by Dennis Trantham at Westside Studio (Dennis Trantham)

Founder & Managing Partner | Ramo Law PC

Elsa Ramo is a prominent figure at the intersection of content creation and distribution, negotiating groundbreaking deals for clients in the entertainment industry. Her client roster includes major players like Imagine Entertainment, HartBeat Productions and more. Notable 2023 Emmy-nominated projects she worked on include “Daisy Jones & The Six” and “Only Murders in the Building.” Ramo has built a thriving boutique firm, emphasizing diversity and inclusivity. She also co-founded Vested Interests, a production company, with impressive credits. Beyond her legal work, Ramo’s a co-founder of PEFA, a nonprofit supporting female attorneys in entertainment.