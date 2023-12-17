Jr. Partner | Hill Farrer & Burrill LLP

Erika A. Silverman is an attorney specializing in labor and employment law and general civil litigation. She began her legal career as a law clerk for the United States District Court in the Central District of California, where she worked on various motions for district court judges. Silverman was admitted to the California Bar and graduated magna cum laude from Loyola Law School, where she served as an editor for the Loyola Law Review. Her legal experience includes defending employers in federal trials and arbitration hearings, handling depositions and providing legal counsel on employment matters.