Co-Owner & Chief Culture Officer | XSET

Erin Ashley Simon is a versatile multimedia personality, host, producer and consultant with a strong presence in e-sports, gaming and entertainment. As a prominent figure in PUMA’s e-sports line, she’s been at the forefront of pushing cultural boundaries and advancing inclusivity in the industry. Simon co-owns and serves as the chief culture officer of the rapidly growing XSET organization, where she influences the organization’s culture and fosters connections in music, entertainment and gaming. She has forged partnerships with numerous prestigious brands and organizations, including AT&T, Riot Games and EA Sports.