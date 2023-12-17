Finalist: Karen Reffner

Partner, Assurance ✧ RSM US LLP

With over 25 years of public accounting experience, Karen Reffner leads the Northwest construction real estate practice. She specializes in closely held clients, including those owned by private equity groups (PEGs). Reffner manages a significant real estate engagement, delivering assurance and consulting services to real estate fund sponsors, portfolio companies, management companies and developers across various sectors. She actively contributes to the industry by serving on the accounting committee for the National Council of Real Estate and Investment Fiduciaries. Reffner’s focus is on providing valuable business advice and maintaining high-quality audit, accounting and consulting services for her clients.