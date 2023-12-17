Finalist: Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk

CEO & President ✧ ForensisGroup Inc.

In 1990, Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, a Filipino immigrant, embarked on a journey to revolutionize the expert witness industry, founding ForensisGroup. Her determination led her to offer top experts to attorneys, challenging industry norms. Despite initial skepticism, Steenwyk’s visionary approach prevailed. After three decades and 30,000 cases, her company has played a pivotal role in cases with billions at stake, covering diverse disciplines. Beyond business, ForensisGroup champions social justice, minority and women-owned businesses and sustainability through its Give Back program, supporting students and undernourished children in the Philippines.