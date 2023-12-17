Co-Founder & Managing Partner | Vaco

Frances Moreno, a successful entrepreneur, co-founded Vaco in Los Angeles with a mission to help individuals advance their careers while achieving personal goals. She established a unique culture focused on autonomy, flexibility and accountability, earning Vaco the title of #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles four times. Moreno’s upbringing, raised by a single mother alongside eight siblings, inspired her strong work ethic. She created a workplace with flexibility and autonomy to support work-life balance. She is a champion for women, leading the largest women-led office in Vaco’s global network and launching a Hispanic and LatinX employee resource group.