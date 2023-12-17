(Capturely)

Managing Director | B. Riley Securities, Inc.

Gayane Kirakosyan is a managing director at B. Riley Securities, a leading investment bank in Los Angeles. She boasts over two decades of experience in investment banking, specializing in debt and equity capital raises, mergers and acquisitions and financial restructurings. Kirakosyan primarily works with middle- market and sponsor-backed companies, offering expert guidance on financing solutions across various capital structures. She actively supports women in finance and serves on the board of the Women of ACG Los Angeles. Kirakosyan is also a FINRA Series 7, 79, 28 and 66 registered representative.