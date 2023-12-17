Studio Director & Associate Principal | Relativity Architects

Ginna Claire Nguyen, associate principal of Relativity Architects, specializes in affordable housing. With over 500 housing units created, she oversees design, management and business operations, contributing to RA’s rapid growth. Her leadership also extends to philanthropic efforts, leading pro bono projects for an international boarding school in Nigeria and the historic Shoseian Japanese Teahouse’s interior renovation. She’s engaged in community projects, including designing the Compton Multi-Cultural Equestrian Center and co-founded RA Development. Nguyen has a strong commitment to community building, participating in programs like the Urban Land Institute’s G.R.O.W. Mentorship and Young Leaders Group.