Director of Sales | GeoLinks

Hannah Shahriyari serves as the director of sales at GeoLinks, a California-based telecom company known for its advanced internet and hosted voice solutions. Her extensive nine-plus years of experience span international markets, starting as a sales strategy coordinator at Amobee. She excels in project management, market segmentation and sales team growth. Before joining GeoLinks, she was a sales adoption manager at Verizon, gaining expertise in product knowledge and leadership. In her role at GeoLinks, Shahriyari has transformed the sales department by implementing clear strategies, robust tracking systems and fostering a positive, collaborative environment.