Helen Mohsenzadeh, an Iranian immigrant, defied cultural norms to achieve entrepreneurial success in the United States. After a challenging journey, she rapidly acquired a nursing credential and financial knowledge, setting her sights on the American Dream. Today, she is a serial entrepreneur, heading businesses in hospice, real estate, pharmacy and soon a medical spa. Mohsenzadeh is committed to empowering women, giving back to the community and supporting those in need of medical care. She aims to inspire and educate others through her podcast and media projects, emphasizing the possibility of personal and professional growth.