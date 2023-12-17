(Kate Keating/Kate Keating)

Co-Founder & President | GovInvest Inc.

At the age of 23, Jasmine Nachtigall-Fournier co-founded GovInvest with a mission to address government’s significant financial challenges, including unfunded liabilities, budgeting and negotiations. She successfully formed a dedicated team, secured essential external funding and developed innovative solutions, benefiting over 1,000 government clients. In the past two years, the company introduced analytics systems for 700 new government clients and obtained vital external capital to further its mission. Nachtigall-Fournier holds a degree in economics from Stanford University and has a strong track record of fundraising for nonprofit initiatives.